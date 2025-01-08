Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: fantastic four, hot toys, marvel

Hot Toys Turns Up the Heat with Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 Human Torch

The Human Torch is ready for action as Hot Toys brings his iconic cameo to life from Deadpool & Wolverine capturing his Fantastic Four glory

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Human Torch figure from Deadpool & Wolverine film featuring Johnny Storm.

Figure includes 30 points of articulation, fire attachments, and a wasteland-style outfit with accessories.

Despite resembling Chris Evans, likeness change is uncertain due to licensing issues for this collectible.

Pre-order the $305 Human Torch figure from Sideshow Collectibles, set for a June 2026 release.

Flame On! Johnny Storm is back as Hot Toys has unveiled their newest 1/6 scale figure from the Marvel Studios film Wolverine & Deadpool. Deadpool and Wolverine have been pruned, and on their way out of the wasteland, they meet some iconic variants from around the multiverse. One of which was the return of the Human Torch from Fox's Fantastic Four film that arrived in the early 2000s. Portrayed by Chris Evans, the Human Torch made a fiery return to the big screen in 2024, even if it did not last long. Hot Toys is now bringing Johnny Storm to life with a new 1/6 scale figure that stands 12" tall and has 30 points of articulation. He is featured in his wasteland-style outfit with a removable cloak and arm wraps, along with a variety of fire attachments and a flaming base.

Oddly enough, this figure does not look like Chris Evans, so that might change in the future, but that would depend on licensing his likeness for this release. However, if you just love some Fantastic Four, then this figure is exactly what you need, and pre-orders are ready to live with Sideshow Collectibles. Johnny Storm is priced at $305, he is set for a June 2026 release and be on the lookout for more Deadpool & Wolverine cameo figures in the future.

Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 Human Torch (Johnny Storm)

"Capturing Johnny Storm's surprising cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine," Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Human Torch Collectible Figure for all collectors to own this long-awaited hero. The highly accurate Human Torch collectible figure features a meticulously crafted Johnny Storm head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, highlighted by a specialized muscular physique."

"The Fantastic Four costume is faithful to its screen appearance and comes with a battle-damaged cloak. A series of different flaming effect accessories, attachable to the body, is provided for collectors to display the figure in style, including a special fire-whirling effect accessory that allows the flame to wrap around the Human Torch figure, as well as a stand to showcase the figure. It is not "Aye aye, captain" but "Flame on!" He might not be the one you've come to know over the past 14 years in the MCU, but Human Torch certainly deserves a spot in your 1/6 figure collection."

