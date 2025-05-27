Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, predator

Hot Toys Uncloaks A New and Updated Predator (2.0) 1/6 Figure

The greatest hunter alive is back as Hot Toys has unveiled the return of Predator with and updated 1/6 scale figure release

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils an updated Predator (2.0) 1/6 scale figure based on the classic 1987 film

New head sculpt features rolling eyeballs, rubber strands of hair, and interchangeable mandibles

Standard and deluxe versions available, with deluxe including concept art mask and jungle diorama

Loaded with iconic weaponry and light-up features, priced at $300–$340, releasing September 2026

Hot Toys has returned to the jungle with a brand new Predator (2.0) figure, and this new update is pure primal perfection. Based on the classic 1987 film, the Jungle Predator is back as this figure stands 13" tall and has 16 points of articulation. This updated release is as screen accurate to the deadly alien hunter as possible, with a newly developed head sculpt with rubber strands of hair and rolling eyeballs. The figure will also include two masked and masked-off displayable options with two sets of interchangeable mandibles.

Hot Toys will be releasing a standard and deluxe version of this figure, with the deluxe version featuring an extra Concept Art mask and jungle-themed diorama. Both figures will include a light-up mask, a newly developed body, and a variety of his weaponry, including a plasma shoulder cannon and three swappable styles of forearm blades. Enter the jungle once again with this impressive Predator (2.0) 1/6 scale figure that is priced at $300 for the standard, $340 for the deluxe version. Pre-orders are already live with Sideshow Collectibles with a September 2026 release date.

Predator (2.0) Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version)

"Known for their advanced technology, stealth, and deadly skills, Predators are iconic extraterrestrial hunters that leave fans of all generations both terrified and captivated. Thriving on the thrill of the hunt, they expertly use camouflage and powerful weapons to track their prey. They first burst onto the scene in "Predator" (1987), where one cunningly stalks a group of elite soldiers, picking them off one by one in a heart-pounding game of survival."

"Inspired by the movie Predator (1987), this screen-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and multiple finely crafted rubber strands of hair. It also includes two sets of interchangeable mandibles and an LED-lighted Predator mask, offering fans multiple display options. Dressed in newly designed Predator armor with weathering effects, an overall net costume, and bone accessories, this figure recreates the iconic look of this fierce species from the movie."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!