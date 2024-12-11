Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, moon knight

Hot Toys Unveils New Marvel Studios Moon Knight Figure with Mr. Knight

Bring home the split personalities of Marc Spector and Stephan Grant as Hot Toys unveiled their latest 1/6 scale figure from Moon Knight

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Moon Knight figure from the Disney+ Marvel series.

Captures Oscar Isaac's likeness, featuring Steven Grant's Mr. Knight persona.

Includes LED eyes & accessories: batons, scarab, hands, display base.

Pre-orders open for $255; release expected in March 2026.

Hot Toys is returning to Marvel Studios as they have announced their latest 1/6 scale figure from the hit Disney+ series Moon Knight. Steven Grant realized something was not right about his life, and as he unraveled the truth, things only got more confusing. However, Marc is the human embodiment of the Egyptian god Khonshu, and when Steven uses his powers, he becomes Moon Knight. However, as time goes on, Steven also becomes aware of these other personas and powers, but when he uses them, he becomes Mr. Knight. Hot Toys has now brought this alter ego to life with an incredible 1/6 scale Moon Knight figure, capturing Oscar Issac's likeness perfectly.

Standing 11.4" tall, Mr. Knight has a white tailored three-piece suit and comes with masked and unmasked head sculpts. The masked Mr. Knight's head does have LED features allowing him to have his eye glow, capturing his appearance right from Moon Knight even better. Other accessories will include a variety of hands, a scarab, two batons, and a themed display base. Collectors can prepare to bring home Mr. Knight in March 2026 for $255, and pre-orders are already live.

Moon Knight Hot Toys

"Struggling with dissociative identity disorder, Stephen Grant occasionally shifts to the personality of Marc Spector. As the human embodiment of the Egyptian god Khonshu, Marc Spector becomes Moon Knight. Meanwhile, with two versions of suit— Moon Knight and Mr. Knight— depending on who summons it, Steven Grant uses the alternate suit, turning him into Mr. Knight that has a more debonair persona."

"Sophisticatedly crafted based on Mr. Knight's appearance in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, the highly detailed figure features a newly sculpted Marc Spector/Steven Grant head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, along with a newly developed masked head with LED light-up function design on eyes. Mr. Knight's all-white costume is a finely tailored three-piece suit, highlighted by a herringbone pattern on the fabric and adorned with ancient symbol buttons on the suit jacket and waistcoat, as well as a pair of white boots with bandage-wrapped design to complete his outfit."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!