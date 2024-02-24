Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils New Star Wars: Ahsoka – Clone Wars Padawan Figure

Things are getting realistic as Hot Toys is bringing the live-action Star Wars flashback Clone Wars sequence to 1/6 format

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a new 1/6 scale Ahsoka Tano figure from "Star Wars: Ahsoka" series.

The collectible showcases LED lightsaber, 28 points of articulation, and lifelike accuracy.

Additional features include rolling eyeballs, seamless joints, and a themed display base.

Available for pre-order at $255, with an anticipated release date of June 2025.

Ahsoka Tano is one recent Star Wars character who will have her own legacy alongside that of heroes like Luke Skywalker. Initially created in The Clone Wars animated series, Ahsoka became the Padawan to Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. Her story unfolds over the seven5 seasons of this hit cartoon as fans watch this young Jedi grow only to leave the Jedi Order and then return years later and in live-action with The Mandalorian. Recently, Star Wars fans got to see more of this post-Empire version of Ahsoka in her own series on Disney+, which featured some incredible Clone Wars live-action flashbacks. Hot Toys is now bringing one of those visions to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure.

Padawan Ahsoka Tano has arrived like never before, capturing her brand new live-action appearance from Star Wars: Ahsoka. pre-ordersComing in at 10.6" tall, this version of the Jedi will come with an LED lightsaber, screen-accurate details, and 28 points of articulation. Other features will include a separate rolling eyeballs feature, new seamless joints, swappable hands, goggles, and a display base. This is one 1/6 figure that The Clone Wars will not want to miss, and Sideshow already has up for $255 with a June 2025 release date.

1/6th Scale Padawan Ahsoka Tano from Hot Toys

"Expanding the growing collectible lineup inspired by the Ahsoka™ live-action series, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the new 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano™ collectible figure as she was seen as a Padawan in the World Between Worlds! The Ahsoka Tano™ collectible figure feature a newly developed head sculpt with articulated lekku and separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight, a skillfully tailored outfit, a lightsaber™, and a sand themed display base! A Padawan Ahsoka Tano collectible figure will be a an great addition among your Star Wars™ collection!"

The 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano™ (Padawan) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Ahsoka Tano as Padawan learner in Star Wars: Ahsoka

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features

Screen-accurate facial expression, make up, and detailed facial patterns

Newly sculpted blue and white striped montrals and lekku embedded with bendable wires

Highly detailed head accessories in metallic gold color

New specialized body with over 28 points of articulations and silicone arms with seamless joint

Approximately 27cm tall

