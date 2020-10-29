WandaVision Take on Halloween with New Hot Toys Set

Hot Toys is only bringing the hype for the upcoming Disney+ show, WandaVision. We still have no idea what the show has in store for us but we can't wait to see it. In the meantime, Hot Toys announces a new Cosbaby set to fit the occasion and perfect for Halloween. Wanda and Vision are bundled together and are ready to trick-or-treat with this special set. They are both wearing they are comic accurate costumes as seen in the WandaVision show. They will stand roughly 4 inches tall and will feature bobblehead motion. Both characters are beautifully designed and use bright colors that would brighten up any Marvel fans collection.

I would love to see this set come in a specially packaged television box. It would be fun to see Wanda and Vision standing in it and pay tribute to the WandaVision aesthetic. These Halloween curtains are perfect for staying original for the show they pay tribute to their original designs from the comics which is amazing. Hot Toys has not given a release date or price just yet but fans can find most of their collectibles located here. This Cosbaby set is pretty amazing and a great hype piece for the show.

"With first footage of the upcoming Marvel Studios' series WandaVision released offers a brief look of Wanda and Vision to be blissful newlyweds, fans are excited to learn how the story will unfold their surreal journey. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce Scarlet Witch and Vision Cosbaby collectible set with the super heroes' classic look as Halloween Version from the highly-anticipated series. Each collectible measure approximately 10 – 10.5cm tall with bobble-head function. Presenting our beloved heroes in the costume inspired by classic Marvel comic book looks, this special version includes Scarlet Witch wearing the comic-accurate red costume, ensuring everyone gets to enjoy the sweet and delicious treat; and Vision in his brightly colored green, yellow costume glory, performing a high power pose. Trick or treat, give a boost to you Marvel collection with the spooktacular Cosbaby set!"