Neon Iron Man with Suit-Up Gantry Cosbaby Figure Coming from Hot Toys

Hot Toys just revealed their new Neon Iron Man 1/6 Scale Deluxe figure with a new upgraded Suit-Up Gantry. Well, it also looks like the company will be releasing a companion Cosbaby figure to go with him. That is right, entering the grid has never looked more adorable with this beautifully crafted figure that captures Hot Toys unique Cosbaby design. Unlike the larger 1/6 scale figure, this Iron Man 2 features a nice luminous effect deco to help really stand out in the dark. Black, teal, and grey flood this suit, and the added mechanical effects of the gantry only help add to this collectibles' displayability.

If you have been collecting the Neon Iron Man figures from Hot Toys, then this is a fugue that will be worthy of your collection. Hot Toys loaded this figure with a perfect amount of detail and have it beautifully displayed in the Gantry. I would love to see more Tron styled figures in the future from Hot Toys and not just in Cosbaby form. I do know a couple of Tron variant Marvel Comic covers that they can pull some inspiration from, with Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Spider-Woman leading the charge. Iron Man fans can find all things Hot Toys right here and stay tuned for pre-orders (hopefully) in the coming days.

"Neon Tech Iron Man with Suit-Up Gantry Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Making an artistic approach to the fan-favorite Marvel characters, Neon Tech Iron Man with Suit-Up Gantry Cosbaby offers Tony Stark's armor suit and the high-tech gantry from his workshop an exciting and visually appealing finish in glossy black and luminous reflective in teal color. Measures approximately 10.5 – 14 cm tall; Iron Man Cosbaby comes with bobble-head function. Available only in selected markets. Don't miss out the chance to pick up the inspiring neon Cosbaby!"