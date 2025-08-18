Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: howard the duck, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles

Howard the Duck Solves the Case with New Sideshow Collectibles Statue

Stop into the world of superheroes and crime solving ducks as Howard the Duck arrives at Sideshow Collectibles with a new statue

Article Summary Howard the Duck returns with a new Sideshow Collectibles Premium Format Figure for Marvel fans.

This 11-inch statue features Howard in his classic detective outfit, ready to solve his next case.

The collectible includes fun Marvel-themed Easter eggs and detailed sculpting true to classic comics.

Pre-orders for the Howard the Duck statue are live now, with a release date set for June 2026.

Howard the Duck first appeared in Adventure into Fear #19 (1973), created by writer Steve Gerber and artist Val Mayerik. Originally a satirical side character from a bizarre multiverse, Howard was quickly embraced by readers for his offbeat humor and philosophical one-liners. A duck from the planet Duckworld, he found himself stranded on Earth due to a cosmic mishap. His popularity led to a solo Marvel Comics series in 1976, where he teamed up with the human Beverly Switzler to solve mysteries and fight some wacky villains. The character became a cult favorite, even starring in a live-action film in 1986, which flopped but is a cult classic with Marvel fans.

Howard the Duck fans can now crack this egg wide open with Sideshow Collectibles' newest Premium Format Figure, standing at 11" tall. Suited up in his brown suit and brown fedora, this duck is ready for his next case with an impressive sculpt and diorama. A nice set of Marvel Comics-themed Easter Eggs is featured on the newspaper, along with his World's Best Duck mug in hand. Pre-orders for the Marvel Comics Howard the Duck statue from Sideshow Collectibles are already live for $240 and set for a June 2026 release date.

Howard the Duck Premium Format Figure – Sideshow Collectibles

"Trapped in a new world, detective Howard Duckson is ready to team up with other Marvel Super Heroes to defend against foes. A copy of the Daily Bugle hangs open on his table, chock full of breaking news about zany heroes, villains, and everyone in between. It's a big, wild world outside his office window, but when you hire Howard the Duck, one thing's for certain — he'll always quack the case."

"He wears a brown sculpted detective suit, complete with a cutout for his tail feathers. His angular portrait captures all the cranky yet charismatic energy of the short-statured sleuth, and paint details emphasize the sculpt of his plumage and unique webbed feet. And just like any good detective, be sure to break out your magnifying glass to catch all the Easter eggs hidden in the headlines of his newspaper."

