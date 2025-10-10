Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Howl at the Moon with Marvel Legends Werewolf By Night Figure

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Marvel Legends figures right from the pages of the comics

Article Summary Marvel Legends Werewolf By Night figure brings Jack Russell's comic book lycanthrope to collectible form

Inspired by his classic Marvel Spotlight debut, the figure features fierce sculpt and shredded green attire

Part of the new Build-A-Figure wave, it includes Executioner pieces for collectors to assemble

Available for pre-order at $27.99, Werewolf By Night joins Moon Knight and supernatural Marvel collections

Werewolf by Night first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #2 in 1972, and was created by Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, and artist Mike Ploog. The original character, Jack Russell, was a young man cursed with lycanthropy due to his family's dark lineage. On his 18th birthday, he would transform into a werewolf under the full moon, losing control of his actions. He most famously would be part of the Moon Knight's origin as the infamous antihero would arrive in issue #32, building off this supernatural world. Werewolf by Night now comes to life with Hasbro as they kick off their latest Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave.

Jack is unleashing his darker side with a brand new figure that takes him back to his comic book roots. With a furious sculpt and ripped green clothes, the figure shows his true monstrous form. Collectors will be able to add this deadly creature to their Moon Knight or supernatural Marvel Legends collection in late Fall 2025. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $27.99.

Marvel Legends – Werewolf by Night is Unleashed

"Jack Russell is heir to a strange lycanthropic curse…whereupon beneath the light of a full moon he transforms into the Werewolf by Night! Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Werewolf By Night Jack Russell figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel comics. The Werewolf By Night action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 Executioner Build-A-Figure pieces. Complete the additional figure with Marvel Legends action figures Dark Avengers Spider-Man, Warbow, Iron Man (Mark 72), Enchantress, and Phantom Rider (each sold separately, subject to availability). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

