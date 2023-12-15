Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

Venomized Doc Ock Takes on Spider-Man with LEGO's New Marvel Set

Step into the Marvel Universe with LEGO as they unveil a new set of impressive construction sets including a Venomized Doc Ock

Watch Out! Doc Ock is back in town and this time he is getting a little help form Venom with a new Venomized designs. That is right, Spider-Man is about to have his hands full with a sweet and simple new Marvel Heroes set. It is a Motorcycle Chase as Spider-Man tries to outrun the fury of a Venomized Doc Ock that is getting a brand new set and minifigure from LEGO. Coming in at only 77 pieces, this set features a Doc Ock that has him four long tentacles with articulation. The Spider-Bike tried to escape this big bad as it races by the heap of trash and street lamp. This whole set is nothing special but a Venomzied Doc Ock tis worth the $9.99 MSRP price and you get a sweet Spidey with a Bike to tag along for the ride. This deadly duo arrive in January with the product page already live on the LEGO Store.

Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock

"This supercharged set features a Venomized villain and a motorcycle-riding Spider-Man. LEGO® Marvel Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (76275) is a buildable Spider-Man toy packed with cool extras for Super Hero fans aged 6 and up."

"Includes LEGO Doc Ock and Spider-Man minifigures. Doc Ock features 4 long, flexible tentacles and displays the distinctive markings of Venom, who has infiltrated the villain to make him even more dastardly. The minifigures can grip onto other elements, including a streetlight, dynamite and a trash can containing a bottle, fish, bone and a banana peel. The Spider-Man motorcycle and the stud and web shooters bring high-speed action to kids' adventures."

Spider-Man motorcycle fun for kids – Boys and girls aged 6+ who like vehicles and Super Heroes can let their imaginations race with LEGO® Marvel action in Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock

Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock – Includes a buildable Spider-Man motorcycle with 2 stud shooters, plus 2 minifigures: Spider-Man with 2 web shooters and Doc Ock with 4 long, flexible tentacles

Easy-to-build kids' motorcycle – Spider-Man fits onto the driver's seat of his movable bike, and Doc Ock's arms can hold onto accessories and the streetlight

Inspiring accessories – Fun role-play accessories included in the set are a trash can, bottle, fish, bone, banana peel and dynamite

Portable play – The set has 77 pieces and the Spidey motorcycle measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 3 in. (8 cm) long and 1.5 in. (4 cm) wide

