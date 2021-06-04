Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster Armor Deploys With threezero

Tony deploys his Mark 44 Armor set to help him take on the fury of the Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Threezero has finally revealed their long awaited 1/12 scale Hulkbuster figure that stands 11.7" tall and features 64 points of articulation. This figure is a companion piece to the already revealed Iron Man Mark 43 from threezero, and collectors can even load him up inside this new Hulkbuster armor. This mighty busting armor has a fusion of plastic and metal pieces as well as an LED effect for the chest, eyes, and back. Avengers fans will not want to miss out on adding this incredible Marvel Cinematic Universe collectible to their display. The Avengers: Age of Ultron Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster Armor 1/12 Scale Figure is priced at $249.99. Pre-orders of this beauty are already live here, with him set to deploy at the beginning of 2022. Pre-orders are also still open for the companion piece Iron Man figure that fans will want to pick up as well, here.

"Avengers: Age of Ultron – Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster Armor 1/12 Scale Figure. threezero is excited to announce the second figure from Marvel Studio's The Infinity Saga series, DLX Iron Man Mark 44 "Hulkbuster" armor. This fully-articulated 1/12 scale collectible figure stands at 11.7″ (30cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renowned DLX die-cast system with over 65 points of articulation. DLX Iron Man Mark 44 "Hulkbuster" armor is specially designed to engage in different poses, particularly the signature landing pose."

"The exterior chest armor and the head of Mark 44 can be opened and the interior panels can slide apart to insert the torso of the Iron Man Mark 43 (sold separately) figure inside. Together, the two figures form the impressive Hulkbuster. DLX Iron Man Mark 44 "Hulkbuster" figure has three lighting functions located on the chest, the back, and the eyes; and features functional forearm armor. It includes three pairs of interchangeable hands: One pair of fists, one pair of relaxed hands, and one pair posed for shooting."