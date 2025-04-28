Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Hurricane Hordak Brings the Storm to Masters of the Universe

Hurricane Hordak is powered up and ready for revenge as Mattel debuts their newest and exclusive Masters of the Universe figure

This 5.5-inch action figure features 16 points of articulation and three spinning weapon accessories.

Includes both a vintage-inspired head and an alternate Filmation concept art head for custom display options.

Faithful to the 1986 design, Hordak sports golden armor, extra hands, and classic Evil Horde power.

Mattel returns to Eternia with a brand new Masters of the Universe Origins figure, which is an exclusive Mattel Creation release. Hurricane Hordak is a special, "powered-up" version of the evil leader of the Evil Horde. Released originally in 1986 by Mattel as part of the vintage toy line, Hurricane Hordak was a reimagining of the classic villain, now featuring a golden armor chest plate and a mechanical spinning arm with interchangeable weapon attachments.

Hordak is now back for revenge, but might be more than She-Ra can handle by herself; thankfully, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe are by her side. Hurricane Hordak comes in at 5.5" tall, has 16 points of articulation and features three spinning accessories. His design is faithfully captured right from that original 1986 release and then some, with extra hands, his original figure head, and a second one that is from Filmation concept art. Priced at only $25, the Masters of the Universe Origins Hurricane Hordak is already up for purchase now only on Mattel Creations.

Masters of the Universe Origins – Hurricane Hordak

"Calling all vintage collectors! Hurricane Hordak, the ruthless first variant interpretation of this hostile Horde leader, swirls into the Origins line, pulling his design from the figure first released in 1986. Staying true to his original look, he sports shiny VUM golden armor and wields a robot cannon arm with multiple threatening attachments. Etheria, be warned: this alternate reality version is even more powerful and dangerous than the villain She-Ra has fought before."

Masters of the Universe™ Origins Hurricane Hordak™ Action Figure

5.5 inches tall, with 16 points of articulation

Features three spinning accessories – double blade, gripping claw, and bola

Also comes with golden VUM chest armor

Includes extra hand and detailed recreation of the original figure's head

Alternate head is based on concept art from the Filmation series

