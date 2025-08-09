Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Ice the Competition with McFarlane's Mortal Kombat Klassic Sub-Zero

Step into the bloody world of Mortal Kombat as McFarlane Toys Unveiled their new line of Klassic fighters with video game packaging

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 7" Mortal Kombat Klassic Sub-Zero action figure with arcade game inspiration

Figure features iconic blue ninja look, ultra articulation, and swappable hands for dynamic poses

Sub-Zero comes in retro Mortal Kombat arcade packaging, appealing to fans and collectors alike

Pre-orders now open for $29.99, with official release scheduled for September 2025

Sub-Zero debuted in the original Mortal Kombat arcade game in 1992, instantly becoming one of the franchise's most iconic fighters. This blue-clad ninja features an impressive array of ice-based abilities, bringing icy and deadly precision to the arena. The original Sub-Zero, Bi-Han, was an assassin of the Lin Kuei clan, known for his chilling ice blast, slide kick, and the infamous spine-rip Fatality. After his death at the hands of Scorpion, Bi-Han's younger brother, Kuai Liang, took up the mantle of Sub-Zero, continuing the legacy while seeking redemption.

McFarlane Toys is now ready for some revenge as Sub-Zero is ready to ice the competition with a new Mortal Kombat Klassic figure that stands 7" tall. Inspired by the early arcade games, this figure features Sub-Zero in his sleek blue and black outfit with a pair of swappable hands. He will come in themed Mortal Kombat arcade packaging and will feature all of that DC Multiverse articulation you know. With DC Multiverse getting put on the back burner in mid-2026 by McFarlane, it might be time for Mortal Kombat to rise to compete with Jada Toys' wildly popular Street Fighter line. Pre-orders for Sub-Zero are already live at $29.99, and he is set to release in September 2025.

Mortal Kombat Klassic Sub-Zero 7in Action Figure

"Thought to have been killed in the Shaolin tournament, Sub-Zero mysteriously returns. It is believed he travelled into the outworld to again attempt to assassinate Shang Tsung. To do so he must fight his way through Shao Kahn's tournament."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes 2 extra hands and base

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures

