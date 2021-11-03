Igloo's New Marvel Cooler Collection Assembles the Avengers

Whether you are a collector or not, there are plenty of occasions where you could use a nice cold beverage. However, if you are a collector to a nerd, Igloo has the best of both worlds for you as they unveil their new Avengers Playmate Cooler Collection. These special edition Coolers feature the Thermecool foam with eco-friendly insulation that Igloo members are used to but with retro Marvel Comics graphics. Four coolers have been released with Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor that are backed with a colorful design to please any fan.

Igloo was kind enough to send us over one of their Hulk Igloo Coolers to check out, and this thing is a beauty. The cool features their trademark tent-top design with an easy to use and carry design that is quite comfortable. Here is a side button that allows for easy access yet keeps all of your belongings inside quite secure. The lid does open on either side and does hold up to 9 cans of soda but be sure to make room for that ice. The cooler does feature a nice leak-free seal to make sure you do not have any issues outside of the cooler, which is always a plus.

The Hulk art design on this Igloo Cooler is the true treasure here, giving Marvel Comics fans the return of some retro comic designs that are just iconic. Each side showcases some classic Hulk poses or comic book action that make this a great cooler to bring to parties or a nice addition to your collection. Each of these Marvel Avengers Little 7 Qt Cooler is priced at $39.99, and they can all be found here. With the holiday season vastly approaching, these might be the perfect gift for any comic book loving dad or grandpa out there. Avengers Assemble!

