Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Figures Revealed by Hasbro Uncover the mysteries and the legacy of the one and only Indiana Jones with Hasbro as new Adventures Series figures are on the way

The Indiana Jones Adventure Series has arrived from Hasbro, and it is nothing less than spectacular. While it is unclear if we have a new Ghostbusters Plasma Series dilemma on our hands, fans are enjoying the ride. Star Wars Celebration arrived this weekend, and Indiana Jones made an appearance. New Adventure Series figures are on the way from Hasbro, capturing the legacy of the iconic adventures. The first wave of figures revolved around Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. We are now returning to the Temple of Doom with the next wave of figures.

It is nice that Hasbro is giving us new films for the Adventure Series as well s some iconic characters. Currently, the Temple of Doom set will feature three figures with Hypnotized Indy, Temple of Doom Indy, and Short Round! The collection will release with new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny figures as well, giving fans another Build An Artifact gimmick. Uniting all the figures will create the Skull Temple, which will hold the 3 Sankara stones (included with Hypno Indy). All of the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom figures are priced at $24.99, set for a Summer 2023 release, and pre-orders arrive on April 13 at 1 PM online, like here.

The Temple of Doom Has Arrived at Hasbro

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES SHORT ROUND – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2023). The ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This ADVENTURE SERIES SHORT ROUND action figure is detailed to look like the character from the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, detachable fedora, torch, knife, voodoo doll accessories, and a Build An Artifact piece. Fans can collect all figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Skull Temple. Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES TEMPLE OF DOOM INDY – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2023). Includes figure, detachable sword, pistol, whip, coiled whip accessories, and a Build An Artifact piece. Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES HYPNOTIZED INDY – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Summer 2023). Includes figure, detachable Chalice of Kali, 3 Sankara stones that glow, satchel, ritual string, and spear accessories. Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."