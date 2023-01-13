Indiana Jones Enters Club Obi-Wan with Hasbro Adventure Series At long last, Hasbro has unveiled their newest addition to the Indiana Jones Adventure Series line with Club Obi-Wan Indy

At long last, Hasbro has unveiled the continuation of the Indiana Jone Adventure Series. This 6" line is bringing the world of Indy to life like nerve before with impressive figures and accessories. The first Ark of the Covenant wave was remarkable, and Hasbro is prepping for the next wave with the announcement of some retailer exclusives. The first exclusive comes to us from Temple of Doom with Club Obi Wan Indiana. Dr. Jones is suiting up for this adventure and is packed with detail and plenty of accessories from the film. This consists of a sword, shish kabob, diamond, antidote, and an urn. Expect plenty more Indiana Jones figures like this in the future, but hopefully, more non-Indy characters can come to life for the Adventure Series. Club Obi Wan Indiana is a Target exclusive, no release date is known, but he is priced at $24.99 and can be found here.

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES (CLUB OBI WAN) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/ Available: Spring 2023). The ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES (CLUB OBI WAN) 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like the character from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, detachable diamond, antidote, sword, urn, and flaming shish kabob accessories. Available for pre-order on January 12 at 1PM ET exclusively at Target."

THE TEMPLE OF DOOM: Indiana Jones faces off against the sinister forces of the Thuggee, an ancient cult that worships the god Kali by way of human sacrifice

MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible (Club Obi Wan) action figure includes detachable diamond, antidote, sword, urn, and flaming shish kabob accessories

ICONIC CHARACTERS: Adventure Series 6-inch action figures feature iconic characters from the adventures of Indy, including Henry Jones, Sr., the Grail Knight, Mola Ram, and more

COLLECTIBLE TOYS: Discover other Adventure Series 6-inch figures to build a collection worthy of belonging in a museum