Indiana Jones Searches for the Holy Grail with Hasbro's Newest Figure

Hasbro is back with even more Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures as the quest for the Holy Grail continues and comes to life

Hasbro is back with a new wave of Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures, and this time from The Last Crusade. That is right; the quest for the Holy Grail is back on with this sweet set of figures. Of course, Indiana is included in the wave and is kicking this off first with this appearance from the third film. Hasbro has included an updated head sculpt for Indy as well as a new tie and even an articulated fedora! The right amount of accessories for included, too, with a closed whip, open whip, pistol, and machine gun. Each figure in this wave will include a Build-A-Artifact part that will build the Holy Grail's Pedestal. The Last Crusade Indiana Jones will be priced at $24.99, is set for a Fall 2024 release, and pre-orders are live at most retailers like here. Be sure to keep an eye out for some of the other figures in the wave with the Grail Knight, Professor Henry Jones Sr., and even new additions for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Quest for the Holy Grail Arrives at Hasbro

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES (LAST CRUSADE) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available Fall 2023). The Indiana Jones Adventure Series is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This ADVENTURE SERIES THE LAST CRUSADE INDY action figure is detailed to look like the character from the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade film featuring exquisite features and decoration."

"Includes 6-inch figure, pistol, machine gun and whip accessories, and a Build-An-Artifact piece. Fans can collect all figures in this Adventure Series to acquire the pieces needed to build the Grail Table. Available for pre order 6/29 @ 1PM ET at most major retailers."

