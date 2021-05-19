Build The Infinity Gauntlet With LEGO's Newest Replica Marvel Set

LEGO is allowing builders to wield the power of all six Infinity Stones with their newest Marvel replica set. Instead of the usual helmet set we have been seeing lately, LEGO has revealed Thanos Infinity Gauntlet is next. Coming straight out of Avengers: Infinity War, this set will stand 12" tall and will have a total of 590 pieces. Marvel fans will able to build the weapon that destroyed half of the galaxy, and it will feature moveable fingers as well as removable Infinity Stones. LEGO has included gold bricks for this set as well to capture the shine and power of the all-mighty Infinity Gauntlet, which fans can pre-order today for $69.99. The Marvel Studios Infinity Gauntlet Set from LEGO is set to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are up right now and can be found located here.

"LEGO® Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191) is a challenging construction project that rewards the builder with an impressive display piece that perfectly evokes Marvel's captivating style. This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base, this golden gauntlet provides an engrossing construction challenge and a finished model that will captivate all who see it. Escape the busy world and immerse yourself in the relaxing pleasure of adult LEGO building sets, perfect for anyone with an interest in creative construction or comic-book culture."