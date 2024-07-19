Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: iron man, Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Invincible Iron Man Saves the Day with McFarlane's New Marvel Statue

The world of Marvel Comics is coming to life from McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new assortment of comic inspired statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Iron Man statue in Marvel line.

Iconic "Demon in a Bottle" storyline inspires statue design.

1/10 scale Iron Man joins Wolverine, Spider-Man, Deadpool.

Statue priced at $29.99 for August 2024 release with pre-orders.

Over the years, Iron Man has been a pivotal character in the Marvel Universe for his technological advancements and leader of the Avengers. He is now joining McFarlane Toys' new line of Marvel Comics statues that brings iconic artwork and characters to life. Iron Man, or Tony Stark, made his first appearance in Tales of Suspense #39 back in 1963 with Marvel Comics and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He is a genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist who created a special suit of armor to save his life after a serious injury. He is a necessary member of any Avengers team, and McFarlane is calling this Armored Avenger to his new Marvel Comics statue collection.

One of the most defining moments in Iron Man's history is the "Demon in a Bottle" storyline, which ran from Invincible Iron Man issues 120 – 128. This storyline, illustrated by John Romita Jr., delves into Tony Stark's battle with alcohol, adding lessons to the youth at the time along with new depth to Iron Man. McFarlane Toys is now releasing a 1/10 scale statue of Iron Man from the cover of Invincible Iron Man #126. The statue captures Iron Man in his classic red and gold armor as he suits up once again in a legendary stance. Iron Man will also join Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Deadpool in this new 1/10 McFarlane Toys statue series. Collectors can bring these statues home for $29.99 with an August 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Iron Man 1:10th Figure with Scene (The Invincible Iron Man #126)

"DEMON IN A BOTTLE PART 7 The mastermind behind the failing Iron Man armor is finally revealed!"

Product Features:

Inspired by The Invincible Iron Man Issue #126

1:10th Scale posed figure with environmental base and backdrop scene

Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

