Iron Man and Cap Get Deluxe Marvel Epic Hero Series Deluxe Figures

Step into a world of superheroes with a new set of kid-friendly action figures with Hasbro’s new Marvel Comics Epic Hero Series 4” line

Even The Avengers need an upgrade here and there, and that is what Hasbro is dishing out with their lattes Marvel Epic Hero Series. Two new deluxe figures are on the way as Tony Stark and Steve Rogers are suiting up with some new tech. This line of 4" scale figures is dedicated to younger collectors, with some impressive figures that feature articulations, detail, and fun that does not break the bank. We have already seen a whole Marvel Epic Hero Series The Avengers, wave with Thor, Black Panther, Iron Man, and even Sam Wilson as Captain America. Well, the original Captain America is back with Iron Man, and their Battle Gear Deluxe figures are nothing to mess with. Jetpacks, shields, extra armor, and projectile launchers are included with both figures that get their own solo release with window packaging. Marvel fans can find both Cap and Iron Man on shelves now, and are up for purchase at $14.99 each. Assemble!

Iron Man Epic Hero Battle Gear

"Tony Stark suits up as the tech-powered Iron Man to battle his foes. Poseable toy figure features iconic design and deco inspired by the Marvel Universe. Attach jetpack, shield, and blaster on figure and Iron Man is ready to take on the world's villains! Shield can clip onto figure's arm, or jetpack, and blaster clips onto figure's hand or jetpack for customizable battle play. Iron Man toy's blaster fires a projectile that kids can easily launch at the push of a button. Figure includes 4 total accessories."

Captain America Epic Hero Battle Gear

"The heroic Steve Rogers defends the world as Captain America! Poseable toy figure features iconic design and deco inspired by the Marvel Universe. Attach jetpack, gauntlet, and shield launcher on figure and Captain America is ready to take on the world's villains! Captain America toy's blaster fires a shield projectile that kids can launch at the push of a button. Shield can also clip onto gauntlet, figure's arm, or jetpack for customizable battle play. Figure includes 4 total accessories."

