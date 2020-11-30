Iron Man Returns With New Avengers Assemble Figure From S.H. Figuarts

The Battle of New York is about to begin and Iron Man is preparing for Loki's mischief. Tamashii Nations has announced a new figure from The Avengers with their Battle Damaged Mark VI iron Man S.H. Figuarts figure. This Iron Man figure is set to coincide with their new Avengers Assemble figures that feature Captain America, Hulk, and Thor. Tony Stark has survived the assault on the Helicarrier and is sporting damaged armor this time around. This suit is later on replaced by the Mark VII when Tony Stark confronts Loki at the Stark Industries Tower. The Battle Damaged Iron Man is packed with a huge amount of accessories allowing collectors to showcase both clean and damaged versions of the suit. Not only that, but he will get a nice variety of blaster accessories from repulser effects to thruster life offs for both his hands and feet and even the metal cutting lasers on his wrists. The battle damage armor design will replace both chest and headpieces giving a more torn away look like the battle for Earth continues.

This Iron Man figure is a fun addition to the growing S.H. Figuarts Marvel line. The massive amount of accessories alone makes it worth every penny as this will allow collectors and fans to customize their Iron Man with how they see fit. He will also be a great figure to showcase with the other S.H. Figuarts Avengers Assemble figures also coming soon from Tamashii Nations. The Avengers can assemble once again as Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Captain America are back in New York once again to stop the oncoming alien invasion. Tamashii Nations will now just need to release newer versions of Black Widow and Hawkeye to give Marvel fans he completely set of Avengers figures. The Avengers Iron Man Mark VI Battle Damaged Edition S.H. Figuarts figure from Tamashii Nations will be priced at roughly $84. Pre-orders are not live just yet but we do know that these figures are set to release in April 2021. Marvel fans will be able to find them and other upcoming Avengers S.H. Figuarts figures located here.