Iron Man is Back in Black with Animated Model 42 SDCC Exclusive

Gentle Giant Ltd. has even more limited edition exclusives arriving for San Diego Comic Con 2024 including a new animated Iron Man statue

Limited to 250 pieces, the Skottie Young-inspired Model 42 suits up in black and gold.

Marvel fans can snag this collectible at Booth 2607 for $65, with a potential online release.

Statue features Iron Man in flight, based on "Young Marvel" variant covers.

Gentle Giant LTD is bringing a unique lineup of exclusive collectibles to San Diego Comic-Con 2023. It was not long ago that Gentle Ginat unveiled new statues that will be part of the Diamond Select Toys SDCC release. However, it appears that they had even more limited edition releases up their sleeve that will be only offered exclusively on the convention floor at Booth 2607. Among the exclusives is a new Marvel Comics statue that captures the beloved artwork and style of Skottie Young with a new animated Iron Man statue. Seen on variants of comics like New Avengers #1, Tony Stark is donning his sleek black and gold Model 42 suit in Young's distinctive, whimsical art style. Fans of Iron Man and Skottie Young's artwork will surely not want to miss out on bringing this bad boy home, but he will be extremely limited, with only 250 pieces getting released. San Diego Comic Con attendees will be able to bring home this Young Marvel Model 42 Iron Man for $65, with a chance of an online drop after the convention.

Marvel Animated-Style Iron Man (Model 42) Statue

"It's almost that time, when it seems like half the world descends on San Diego to celebrate the world of comics and pop culture! Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant LTD and Ironguard Supplies will be set up at Booth 2607, and they'll have fun events, swell booth exclusives, a fully-stocked store, and a team of helpful staff waiting to answer your questions. Let's see what they've got going on!"

"There's a new Iron Man in town! The Model 42 armor, with its black-and-yellow color scheme, is captured in this new mini-statue based on the "Young Marvel" variant cover artwork of Marvel Comics! With a clear support rod to simulate flight, this animated-style resin statue is limited to only 250 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

