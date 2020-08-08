Iron Man Launches Sentinels Newest Marvel Figures: Fighting Armor

Sentinel is suiting up as they announce their new Marvel Comics Fight Armor figure series. Iron Man is flying on in first and he is ready to save the day. He will come in at 6.5" tall which is quite smaller than Sentinels Re: Edit figures. With some die-cast elements and plastic, this figure is meant to bring high-class articulation to any fan. He will come with multiple swappable hands and a figure stand. Iron Man is not the only Marvel Comics character coming from this line as they plan on having Deadpool, Captain America, Iron Spider, and Wolverine also.

The design of this Iron Man is quite a wonder and will be nice to see in hand. That metallic shine is a must for any Iron Man figure and Sentinel nailed it. After seeing this figure I can not wait to see how they handle Wolverine and Deadpool. The Marvel Comics Fighting Armor Iron Man Figure from Sentinel will be priced at roughly $88. He is set to be released in November 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"Sentinel presents the long-awaited new Marvel action figure series "Fighting Armor"! Based on Marvel comics, we tailor-make and rearrange a powerful new "suit" for every super hero in a unique "Sentinelized" Japanese style. This is Fighting Armor!"

"In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body. Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce sense of heaviness and clear parts are used in eyes and chest for high-end feeling. The first item of the series will be Iron Man! Other characters which are now under development include Wolverine, Captain America, Deadpool, and Iron Spider!!"

Features

Meticulous design and exquisite paint work inherited from all other Sentinel products

Newly designed structure aiming to pursue articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body

The best Cost-Performance ratio

Item name: FIGHTING ARMOR Iron Man

Materials: ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, Die-cast

Size: Approx. 165mm

Accessories: Main body, Fist (LR), Open hand x2 (LR), Display stand