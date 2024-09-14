Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Iron Man Skates On In with New Marvel Legends Secret Wars Figure

Battleworld awaits as Hasbro is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars with an impressive set of new 6” action figures

Article Summary Hasbro celebrates Secret Wars' 40th anniversary with a new wave of 6” Marvel Legends action figures.

Featuring James "Rhodey" Rhodes as Iron Man, this figure captures his key role in the Secret Wars storyline.

Includes classic and new accessories like the first blaster and Stark Industries roller skates.

Retro-inspired cardback packaging, Iron Man figure priced at $24.99, pre-orders now live for Winter 2024 release.

Hasbro has unveiled a special anniversary wave of Marvel Comics Secret Wars with a new set of Marvel Legends figures. Return to the 80s with a fun set that pays homage to the classic vintage superhero figure that arrived with some fun new additions. Iron Man is pulled into The Beyonders game, but in the comic, it was not Tony Stark behind the armor but James "Rhodey" Rhodes. This was a crucial part of the story, as he hid his identity throughout the event but would only prove that he is a worthy successor to the Iron Man mantle. Hasbro is now bringing back this classic suit of Iron Man with a new figure that will come with a nice blend of classic and new accessories, including the first-ever blaster as well as some sweet Stark Industries roller skates. This whole wave is beautifully crafted, with all six figures getting retro-inspired Secret Wars card back packaging, and is all priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and most online retailers with a Winter 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Secret Wars Iron Man

"The Invincible Iron Man helps the Avengers navigate The Beyonder's gladiatorial contest – all while harboring a secret about his identity. Inspired by Iron Man's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with alternate hands — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!