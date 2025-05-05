Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

Iron Studios Claims This Party's Over with New Star Wars Statue

Iron Studios is one with the Force as they debut a new selection of Star Wars 1/10 Art Scale statues ike the arrival of Mace Windu

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale Mace Windu statue inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

The statue captures Jedi Master Mace Windu in action during the Battle of Geonosis scene.

Features signature purple lightsaber, detailed arena base, and sliced Battle Droid parts.

Pre-orders open now at $249.99, with release expected in Q1 2026 for Star Wars collectors.

Mace Windu is the iconic Jedi Master who was played by Samuel L. Jackson in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. He took center stage during the climactic Battle of Geonosis, the second film, Attack of the Clones. Leading an army of Jedi into the gladiatorial arena to rescue Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Padmé, Windu announces that the party is over. However, this moment is only the beginning as The Clone Wars have begun, sending the galaxy into turmoil. Iron Studios is capturing the Battle of Geonosis with their newest Star Wars 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring Mace Windu.

Step into the arena with this beauty that stands 7.3" tall and shows off the Jedi Master in action. Striking down Battle Droids, Master Windu is nicely sculpted, showing his darker Jedi attire and his signature purple lightsaber. A Geonosis diorama is crafted around him, along with sliced Battle Droid parts, adding to the entire display. Collectors can bring home this new Star Wars Mace Windu statue in Q1 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $249.99.

Mace Windu (Attack of the Clones) – Star Wars Art Scale 1/10

