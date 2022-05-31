Iron Studios Debuts Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Statues

It is the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Iron Studios has new collectibles for the event. Three new MiniCo statues are heading our way with Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Each statue stands around 5" tall with three moments from The Chamber of Secrets showcased. Harry Potter wild the Sword of Gryffindor, Hermione brews some Polyjuice Potion, and Ron sees the effect of his broken wand. The cartoon sculpts work very well with these statues and Iron Studios did excellent with all the little detail. Collectors will have a blast adding these adorable statues to their collection, and they are all priced at $39.99. Each is set to release in Q1 2023, with pre-orders for Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron located right here.

"Withdrawn from the famous, magic, and sentient Sorting Hat standing at his feet, the small wizard boy considered worthy is ready to destroy the Horcruxes and defeat the evil Lord Voldemort, raising the Sword of Gryffindor, a thousand years old magic weapon, in the newest stylized Toy Art statue \"Harry Potter with Sword of Gryffindor – Harry Potter – MiniCo\" by Iron Studio, celebrating the 20-years-anniversary of its premiere in the movie theaters."

"With his wand damaged after an accident, the small and clumsy redhead wizard boy sees the spell backfiring when he tries to curse an arrogant bully at Hogwarts School. After Draco Malfoy insults his best friend, he casts the Slug-vomiting Charm, but since his wand is patched up and not working properly, he ends up causing himself to vomit slugs and green goop. A comic moment replicated by Iron Studios in the statue \"Ron Weasley with Broken Wand – Harry Potter – MiniCo\", with the loyal and playful wizard sick after regurgitating a lovely slug that is peaceful on its green goop."

"With her small cauldron heated by an oil burner in front of her, sitting with her legs crossed, the most beloved wizard from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry puts drops of one of her magic ingredients with all of her attention to produce the formula. Iron Studios bring the statue \"Hermione Granger Polyjuice – Harry Potter – MiniCo\", with the brilliant and dedicated student of House Gryffindor preparing her shapeshifting Polyjuice Potion. "