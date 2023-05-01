Iron Studios Debuts New Marvel Comics Spider-Man vs Villains Statue New 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way from Iron Studios capturing plenty of iconic franchises like the heroics of Spider-Man

A new set of Marvel Comics statues have arrived at Iron Studio as they unveil their new Spider-Man vs. Villains line. This first statue shows off Spider-Man as he is taking on the power and brute strength of the deadly symbiote powerhouse known as Venom. Two versions of the statue will be released with a collector and deluxe edition, with the deluxe version featuring more Symbiote power. Standing at either 11" or 14.5", Spider-Man fans will be getting an impressive statue showing off hand-painted detail with Spidey in action. His classic red and blue suit is faithfully captured from Marvel Comics, and this statue will pair beautifully with the upcoming Venom statue as well. The Spider-Man vs. Villains kicks off right here, and Peter is priced at $265 (Deluxe), is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found here. Be sure to also check out the companion Venom statue here to finish the set.

Surf the Web with Iron Studios and Spider-Man

"Flexing his mighty muscles, the legendary friendly neighborhood superhero uses the maximum of his arachnid strength and dexterity to dodge and stay away from the attack of one of his most terrifying and powerful enemies, with the viscous tar alien biomass that form his rival leaking underneath his feet, with tentacles and tendrils taking the shape of two trunks with mouths, fangs and long tongues trying to capture him like two carnivorous plants searching for their prey, the fearless wall climber superhero leans resolute on his webs facing the powerful and lethal creature."

"Inspired by his bold look in the comic books from the 1990s, Iron Studios present the statue "Spider-Man Deluxe – Spider-Man vs Villains – Art Scale 1/10", introducing the always epic clash between the amazing Spider-Man and the alien Symbiote Venom, in which the set can be joined by the statue "Venom Deluxe – Spider-Man vs Villains – Art Scale 1/10", with the sinister villain in another exclusive version by Iron Studios."