Iron Studios Debuts Thomas Shelby Peaky Blinders Art Scale Statue

A new season of Peaky Blinders is here, and that means it is time for some more gangster fun. Iron Studios is showing their love for the hit Netflix series with the release of a new 1/10 Art Scale statue. Thomas Shelby is ready to make sure his enemies know his name with a highly detailed 8.6" statue. Iron Studios captured the likeness of Cillian Murphy perfectly here, and collectors can display him with or without his hat. He is placed in a dynamic pose as he is holding a submachine gun on rubble and a fiery base. If you're a Peaky Blinders fan then this is a must own statue for you, and collectors can get a Thomas Shelby Art Scale 1/10 Statue for $159.99. Pre-orders are already live from Iron Studios and Peaky Blinders fans can reserve theirs right here. Check out Thomas Shelby below with official images and descriptions.

"Elegantly dressed in a black overcoat over a gray suit, the fearsome figure of the gangster leader from a powerful criminal organization walks over a rustic pedestal, that refers to the dirty streets of the British city of Birmingham in the 1920s, with the floor filled with coal and flames, surrounded by old bricks and displaying the series' logo on the front. Bringing his submachine gun on his right arm, held by his gloved hands, resting it on his shoulder, with his head covered by his characteristic gray newsboy cap, Iron Studios present the statue \"Thomas Shelby – Peaky Blinders – Art Scale 1/10\", with the main protagonist from the successful British crime-drama TV series Peaky Blinders."

"Released for Pre-Order on the same day that the series premiers worldwide its long-awaited last season on Netflix (June 10th), presenting an incredible resemblance to the features of the awarded Irish actor Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby), the statue brings an extra head of the character without his newsboy cap, in an impressive sculpture that stands out with the realism of the textures, colors, and details. Check out more Peaky Blinders news soon by Iron Studios."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Includes extra head without News Boy Cap

Product dimensions: 8.6 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 4.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.6 lbs

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023