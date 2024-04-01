Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Ahsoka, iron studios, star wars

Iron Studios Resurrects the Night Trooper with New Star Wars Statue

Iron Studios has unveiled an impressive new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way including the Star Wars Night Troopers

Star Wars: Ahsoka was an incredible series that kicked off a new era of a galaxy far, far away after the events of The Return of the Jedi. Combining elements from the original trilogy, prequel trilogy, and some of the animated series, this show was very well constructed. Some of the best elements take place in a new galaxy as Grand Admiral Thrawn tries to make his way back to continue the Empire's mission. Iron Studios is capturing some impressive characters from the Ahsoka series with new 1/10 Art Scale statues. One of which seemingly will not stay down as the Night Trooper rises to take down anyone who gets in the way of the Admiral's plans.

These undead "Stormtroopers" feature patched-up armor and do not die due to Dathomir magic. Iron Studios captured the Night Trooper with a slick 8.2" tall statue that shows off that cracked, bandaged, and filled armor. The galaxy will not know what hit them when these soldiers arrive, and Iron Studios will have them debut in March 2025. Pre-orders are already live online for $155 and be on the lookout for companion Star Wars: Ahsoka statues with Captain Enoch and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The Dead Rise with Iron Studios New Star Wars Statue

"During the exile of the fearsome Admiral Thrawn on the extragalactic planet Peridea, the Night Troopers were Stormtroopers that served him faithfully. They were stationed aboard the Imperial I-class Star Destroyer Chimaera under the command of Captain of the Guard Enoch. Representing a fighting force that invoked death, in case any Nighy Trooper fell in battle, the Great Mothers could perform the Chant of Resurrection to reanimate the soldier's corpse and return it to combat."

"While some Night Troopers managed to escape Peridea aboard the Chimaera and the Eye of Sion, a squad of troopers volunteered to remain and stop the Jedi Ezra Bridger, Ahsoka Tano, and the Mandalorian Sabine Wren. While the three Jedi managed to dispatch the Stormtroopers with relative ease, they were caught off guard when the Great Mothers cast a spell, resurrecting the dead troopers."

