Iron Studios Reveals New Batman 1st App. Detective Comics #27 Statue

Iron Studios is back as they reveal a new 1/10 scale Batman statue inspired by his 1st App. from the Detective Comics #27 comic

Return to the beginning once again as Iron Studios is taking DC Comics fans back in time with their latest 1/10 Art Scale statue. Batman has arrived and is coming to life from Detective Comics #27 with a brand new statue showing his 1st appearance. Celebrating the Dark Knight's 85th anniversary, Iron Studios turns back the clock to the start of his career. Batman's suit was a little more simplistic back then, donning a longer-eared cowl, yellow utility belt, and some intense purple gloves. The smooth texture and the blue cel-shading are a nice touch here, and he is even placed on a themed Gotham City base. Iron Studios was sure to add some cel-shaded elements throughout this statue, giving it a more comic-book vibe. Celebrate and honor the legacy of the Caped Crusader over the years with this impressive statue that stands 10.3" tall and is priced at $159.99. Pre-orders are already live online through the Iron Online Store with a Q2 2025 release date.

Iron Studios – Batman 1st App. (Detective Comics #27)

"Exploring the Batman statue: 85 years ago, the world was introduced to a billionaire philanthropist and socialite from Gotham City, who pretended to live the life of a playboy by day and fought evil at night in the form of the worst and most insane villains, wearing a costume resembling a bat."

"With his original look as seen in his first appearance in Detective Comics #27 in 1939, featuring a long black cape shaped like bat wings, a hooded mask with large pointed ears protruding to the sides, a yellow utility belt with a rounded buckle, purple gloves over a gray bodysuit with black trunks, and his symbol in the form of a bat silhouette on his chest. Iron Studios proudly presents the statue "Batman Detective Comics #27 ver. (85th Anniversary) – DC Comics – Art Scale 1/10."

