Iron Studios Reveals New DC Comics Superman Legacy Replica Statue

Iron Studios is back once again with some brand new collectibles including a new Legacy Replica statue of Superman

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a stunning Superman Legacy Replica 1/4 scale statue, capturing the essence of the Man of Steel.

Inspired by Alex Ross, this 22.3” tall collectible features Superman in his iconic red, blue, and yellow suit.

The statue stands on a Metropolis-themed base with an S logo, priced at $799, and set for a Q1 2025 release.

This Superman statue celebrates the hero's 86-year legacy, embodying his impact on global pop culture.

The Man of Steel has been all over the news lately as James Gunn takes his steps into the DC Universe with Superman Legacy. It is always a treat to see the Man of Steel on the big screen, as it will surely impact a new generation of DC Comics fans. Iron Studios is capturing a legacy of its own with its very own Superman statue for its Legacy Replica 1/4 scale line. This beefcake is here to save Metropolis and the world with a remarkable statue that seems like a piece that would come right from the legendary comic artist Alex Ross's portfolio. Superman is featured in his iconic red, blue, and yellow super suit with a flowing cape and bright S logo, standing at 22.3" tall. Standing on a Metropolis-themed display base with an S logo on the front, this is a Superman statue that will brighten any DC Universe collection. This Replica Legacy 1/4 scale statue is no cheap feature either and is priced at $799. Pre-orders are already live right on Iron Studios with a Q1 2025 release.

Statue Superman DC Trinity – DC Comics – Legacy Replica 1/4

"Considered by many to be the first superhero, responsible for popularizing the genre and establishing its conventions. With his unmistakable classic uniform composed of a blue leotard, his chest symbol with the letter "S" in the form of a crest, his red boots, long scarlet cape, iconic red trunks, and yellow belt form the image of the hero of heroes. Much more than a character worshipped for decades, for 86 years he has been a reference in global pop culture."

"Since 1938, his stories have been regularly published in periodical comic books by DC Comics, making him the best-selling superhero until the 1980s. On a display base with metallic textures and a futuristic design inspired by the architecture of his city, Metropolis, and visually inspired by some of his most successful award-winning comic books."

