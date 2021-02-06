The Mandalorian and The Child Get New Legacy Statue From Iron Studios

The Mandalorian hype has died down, but that doesn't stop collectibles from releasing from the hit show. Iron Studios has announced their newest Star Wars statue as they unveiled their Din Djarin and Grogu Legacy statue. Unlike most statues, this one is a little bit bigger, coming in at 22.5 inches tall. The 1/4th scale statue shows off this bounty hunter in his shiny Beskar armor, and The Child is following behind in his pram. Both characters are places on top of a desert Nevarro base with a Stormtrooper helmet among the rock. Packed with detail, color, and craftsmanship, this is one Star Wars statue that fans will not want to miss out on.

The year 2021 will be a drought of content for The Mandalorian as the third season won't air until 2022. Make sure you get these collectibles as they are released and before scalpers up the price when the show returns. There are not a lot of 1/4 scale statues out there of Grogu and Din Djarin, and Iron Studios really packed this one with amazing detail that fans won't want to miss. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Din Djarin and Grogu 1/4 Scale Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $749.99. The statue will be released in specific regions only, and they have not been revealed just yet. The statue is set to release between July – September 2021, so pre-order should be going live soon, and collectors will be able to be found here.

"The beloved Lone Gunman and his Star Wars Baby in one more work by Iron Studios! Walking on a base in the arid terrain of Nevarro, Mando, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter, walks protected by his beskar armor, a rare and valuable metal that resists even to lightsaber attacks, forged by a mandalorian blacksmith, qualified in a ritual way, and carrying his deadly Rifle Amban on his back, a powerful weapon capable of vaporizing his targets. Ignoring the helmet of a Stormtrooper lying at his feet, indicating the fall of the once powerful Empire, he follows next to a floating cradle where his protégé is, the mysterious child known as Grogu, who apparently looks like the legendary Jedi master Yoda with the appearance of a baby, and has a strong connection with the Force as well."

"These captivating characters from the hit series The Mandalorian are among the newest works by Iron Studios unveiled at the Inside Iron Studios virtual event at CCXP Worlds 2020, with the fantastic "The Mandalorian and The Child Legacy Replica 1/4 – The Mandalorian – Iron Studios".

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 22.4 in (H) x 17 in (W) x 15 in (L)

Product Weight: 15 lbs

MSRP: USD 749.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2021