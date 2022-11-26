Iron Studios Unleash the Krang with a Brand New TMNT Statue

Iron Studios is back with another addition to their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue series. We have already seen two different versions of the turtles, as well as Shredder, Casey Jones, and April O'Neal. It looks like a third party has entered the fight for New York as the Krang have finally arrived from Dimension X. Coming in at 9.8" tall, the Krang is depicted in the powerful Android Body with impressive colors and details. The statue will feature swappable parts allowing fans to change up their hands to a deadly claw and morning star. Iron Studios packed in a nice realistic edition fo this design with plenty of homage to teh classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. The Android Body might be the bulky part of this release, but it's the Krang on the inside, which is the real star with an impressive and creepy sculpt. Fans can bring home the Krang to their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection right here for $249.99 and a Q3 2023 release.

The Krang Return with Iron Studio's Newest TMNT Release

"Ready for combat, a sturdy and heavy figure with humanoid features follows the commands of its grotesque pilot. Just like a puppet, each one of its movements is determined by the mind of an alien warlord, that uses it as his physical form and vehicle. A bizarre creature in the shape of a pink brain with eyes, mouth, and small arms, that settles in a command zone inside the abdomen of the android body of the robust figure."

"Unmistakable and intimidating, Iron Studios present their statue "Krang BDS – TMNT – Art Scale 1/10", one of the most dangerous antagonist enemies of the Ninja Turtles, with its bulky robotic body that brings a pair of interchangeable hands in the shape of a claw and a morning star. Krang adds to the composition of a diorama set with the other statues of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo BDS – TMNT – Art Scale 1/10, the reporter April O`Neil, the vigilante Casey Jones and the villain Shredder BDS – TMNT – Art Scale 1/10."