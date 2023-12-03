Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, x-men

Iron Studios Unleashes Beast with New Marvel Comics X-Men Statue

Iron Studio is back with a beautiful assortment of new statues from around the multiverse including the X-Men Beast in a whopping 1/4 scale

Beast statue stands at 24.7" tall, with two interchangeable heads.

Priced at $849.99 with a Q3 2024 release, available at Iron Studios.

The statue celebrates Beast's intellect and history with the X-Men team.

Prepare to witness the untamed brilliance of the mutant world as Iron Studios proudly unveils its latest masterpiece – the 1/4 Legacy Replica Statue. This mighty statue comes in at a whopping 24.7" tall, featuring Beast from the iconic Marvel Comics X-Men universe. Sculpted with unparalleled attention to detail, this statue captures the essence of Hank McCoy, the brilliant genetiist, and acrobatic powerhouse. As a founding member of the X-Men, Beast's ferocity and intellect come to life in every meticulously crafted inch of this collector's dream. Whether you're a die-hard X-Men aficionado or simply admire the allure of mutant marvels, Iron Studios embraces the legacy of Beast in a larger-than-life 1/4 scale like never before. Featured on an overgrown base, this mutant gets two swappable heads, allowing him to truly unleash the Beast within. X-Men fans will be able to find this Hank McCoy 1/4 Legacy Replica statue for $849.99 with a Q3 2024 release right at Iron Studios.

Beast – X-Men – Marvel Comics – Legacy Replica 1/4

"Founding member of the X-Men, the talented Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, has been fighting for peaceful coexistence between mutants and humans during most of his life. Born with a more humanized appearance, but with a physique, strength, and muscular structure much similar to those of an ape, he began using the codename The Beast."

"Considered to be one of the eight smartest people in the world, he has 6 PhDs, including one in Biophysics, becoming a world-renowned biochemist. While he was working at Brand Corporation, Hank isolated the hormonal extract that created his mutation and drank the serum he made. The serum acted as a catalyst to activate his latent mutations, and McCoy had new changes in his mutation, in which he first got gray fur, and then blue fur that covers his skin, fangs and claws, magnification of his superhuman strength and agility, while keeping his genius mind."

"After spending some years as a member of the Avengers, he joined The Defenders, and then, later, with his former founding members of the X-Men, he formed the X-Factor, but Hank always finds himself getting back to the X-Men. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963, despite his continuous battle against the demons of loneliness and rejection, he is an inveterate and clever prankster, and despite his brutal exterior, McCoy is the most literate and eloquent of the X-Men."

