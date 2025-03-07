Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: hulk, iron studios, marvel

Iron Studios Unleashes the Hulk with New Marvel Comics 1/10 Diorama

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of impressive statues including the arrival of the Hulk as they continue the Infinity Gauntlet line

Article Summary Explore Hulk's role in the iconic "Infinity Gauntlet" story arc from Marvel Comics.

Discover Iron Studios' 1/10 scale Hulk diorama, featuring Professor Hulk in action.

Two versions available: Standard edition and Deluxe with skulls on the display base.

Pre-order your Marvel Comics Hulk figure for delivery by December 2025.

In Marvel Comics, The Infinity Gauntlet from 1991, written by Jim Starlin, Hulk plays a supporting but significant role in the battle against Thanos. At this time, Hulk took on a more intelligent design, giving him the "Professor Hulk" persona, balancing the monster's strength with Bruce Banner's intellect. Doctor Strange summons an assortment of Earth's heroes to take on the Mad Titan, with the Professor getting in some mighty hits. However, he was no match for Thanos' god-like abilities, and he shrunk down to a bite-sized hero and was sent to the sewers of New York. While that is one side of the story, Iron Studios is assembling some iconic Marvel heroes once again for their impressive Infinity Gauntlet Diorama.

Hulk has made the cut, coming in at 12" tall and featuring his 90s brown outfit that has started to rip. Two versions of this statue feature a Standard and a Deluxe, with the Deluxe getting a different display base with added skulls. The fury of the Hulk will join Doctor Strange, Captain America, Thanos, and Namor in this ongoing Diorama series. Pre-orders are already live for $245 or $275, depending on which version you choose, and he is set to arrive in December 2025.

