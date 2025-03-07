Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, mystique

Marvel Comics Mystique 1/10 Statue Coming Soon from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of impressive statues including the arrival of of the X-Men villain Mystique

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues, including the return to Marvel Comics. A new X-Men villain has arrived, and she is ready to show off her unique powers with an impressive statue. Mystique is one of the X-Men's more iconic villains, and she debuted in Marvel Comics in Ms. Marvel #16 in 1978. She was created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum and is a mutant that has the ability to shapeshift into anyone. Mystique has become a master of espionage in Marvel with a history that has been shrouded in mystery. Iron Studios now puts her in the spotlight with a collectible showing her signature blue skin, yellow eyes, red hair, and skin-tight white outfit.

Coming in at 8" tall, Mystique is ready for her next mission with an impressive statue that captures everything you know and love about this villain. From her iconic outfit with a skull belt to a nice array of shapeshifting powers, this statue has it all. Iron Studios did include a variety of swappable hands for this X-Men statue, including a hand for Wolverine, Rogue, Iceman, and one with a pistol. Priced at $205, the Iron Studios X-Men Mystique statue is set for a December 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

