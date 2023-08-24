Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, funko pop

It is Time to Officially POP! Yourself with Funko's New Online Program

At long last, the one Funko HQ exclusive Pop! Yourself program has now received a new online release for fans to finally customize

In this day and age, many Funko fans know about the Pop! Yourself program at their Everett and Hollywood HQ tires. This program allowed visitors to create a custom one of one Pop! replicas of themselves. Many collectors have flocked to these HQs to add themselves to their very own Pop! Collection. However, Funko has announced that this program is moving on to the next level and bringing the program online! That is right, save yourself a plane ticket and build your very own collectible in the comfort of your home right at the FunkoShop. The possibilities are endless with this, from custom hairstyles, clothes, and even interchangeable accessories that help make you YOU. For $30, collectors can already get their own custom Pop right here today, so go on, Pop! Yourself!

Pop! Yourself Finally Expands to Funko Online

"Pop! Yourself allows you, yes you, to become a Funko figure. Stand among your favorite heroes, characters, and celebrities as a custom Funko Pop! Create one of yourself, friends, family, co-workers, neighbors, teammates, and everyone else. There are millions of combinations to explore, all available now on Funko.com. You may recognize Pop! Yourself from our Funko Everett Headquarters and Funko Hollywood stores. We are excited to make this unique experience more accessible than ever by allowing you to customize your own Pops! on our website."

"Our custom builder will guide you through the steps. We have hundreds of items to choose from, including new hairstyles, clothing, and accessories which will give everyone new ways to express themselves. We're also excited to introduce Pop! Babies (yes, babies!) coming later this fall. Our new customized box allows you to put your name on the front. It also features a space to write a personalized note on the back."

"The new and improved Pop! Yourself experience costs $30, which includes the custom figure and personalized box. Buddies are an additional $4 and will be placed in the box with the built figure. *Limit 2 per figure, at present. Protectors are optional and can be purchased for $8."

