It's a Stranger Things Summer with New Mondo/Funko SDCC Exclusives

Get ready to step into the Upside Down with San Diego Comic Con 2024 and new Stranger Things exclusives are here Funko

Article Summary SDCC 2024 debuts exclusive Stranger Things Funko and Mondo figures.

Funko reveals 001 Vaporizing Pop Vinyl as a chilling limited edition.

Mondo’s 80's Fever Demogorgon stands out with neon and glow-in-the-dark features.

Collectors can snag these unique items at SDCC, Funko, and MondoShop online.

Get ready to flip your world upside down with two exciting Stranger Things exclusives at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 from Funko and Mondo! Funko debuts a new mesmerizing Summer Convention Exclusive Vaporizing 001 Pop Vinyl, capturing the eerie transformation of the mysterious 001, aka Henry Creel, into the Upside Down. This Pop vinyl design captures Eleven's power in effect on 001 and will transport Stranger Things collectors straight to Hawkins' darkest secrets. Meanwhile, Mondo brings and exclusive limited edition '80s Fever Variant Demogorgon Vinyl figure to life. Standing at 15" tall, this SDCC exclusive adds a retro twist to this terrifying Stranger Things creature! The 001 Vaporizing Pop will be a Shared Exclusive through Target and will be offered at the Funko Shop and at the Funko Booth #5341 right at San Diego. Limited to only 250 pieces, this SDCC Mondo exclusive is decked out in vibrant neon colors and glow-in-the-dark elements. Collectors can even switch out the Demorgorgon's head and hand to create some truly terrifying displays. These exclusive Stranger Things are perfect releases for SDCC and an excellent way to get fans hyped for the final season coming soon to Netflix.The 80's Fever Demogorgon from Mondo will be available on 7/25 only on the MondoShop for $250. The Upside Down awaits!

POP TV: STRANGER THINGS – 001 (VAPORIZING)

"Hawkins, Indiana is harboring dangerous and supernatural secrets. Bring home the happenings, characters, and breakthrough moments of Stranger Things with your own exclusive Deluxe Pop! 001 (Vaporizing). Vinyl figure is approximately 4.45-inches tall. Please note: Product will have either the 2024 Summer Convention sticker or the 2024 San Diego Comic Con sticker on the box. Sticker type is not guaranteed."

DEMOGORGON – VINYL DESIGNER – 80'S FEVER VARIANT

"From designer James Groman, the massive Demogorgon – Vinyl Designer Figure returns in the psychedelic 80's Fever Variant painted by Mondo Sr. Creative Director Hector Arce. This vibrant colorway is inspired by the 80's setting of Netflix's STRANGER THINGS. Features glow-in-the-dark Christmas lights as well as articulation at the head, legs, arms and wrists. Plus, each figure comes complete with a swappable hand and head … and Dart!"

