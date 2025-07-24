Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, sdcc

It's An Itty Bitty Summer with Funko's Booth for SDCC Preview Night

We take to the floor of SDCC 2025 for Preview Night and we take a look at a few booths before the big weekend

San Diego Comic Con is underway, and Bleeding Cool was able to visit some of the booths on Preview Night. One that was a usual collectibles contender for the convention with Funko, who brought exclusives and showcased their newest line in full force. Funko's Itty Bitty Pop! line takes everything fans love about classic Pop! Vinyl figures shrink it down into ultra-cute, collectible miniatures. Standing at just about 1 inch tall, these tiny figures pack a surprising amount of detail for their size and capture iconic characters from fan-favorite franchises like Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, and Star Wars.

Designed to be both adorable and display-worthy, each Itty Bitty Pop! figure comes encased in its own clear acrylic box, mimicking the full-size Pop! experience in miniature form. Things started out with simple mystery four-packs, with three visible characters and one mystery figure hidden in each set. Since its debut, Funko has expanded it to vehicles, display bases, and even houses, with more coming as shown at the booth. The Pennywise House is one of those featured at SDCC, and it shows a complete Itty Bitty recreation of iconic elements from the film, which is packed with tiny details and a poor Georgie.

On top of the big Itty Bitty collection, Funko was to showcase some of their new San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives. One of the biggest drops this year is the DC Comics anniversary Pops that turn back the clock and put them in retro-inspired packaging, just like their original releases. Batman, Robin, and The Penguin are arriving at the convention this year for $35 each. There is plenty more being offered at SDCC this year, with more reveals most likely getting showcased as the convention continues throughout the week and weekend. An online Funko drop will also happen today, 7/24, at 10 AM EST on the Funko Shop. Stay tuned for more SDCC news and Booth showcases right here at Bleeding Cool.

