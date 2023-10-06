Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

It's Batman Beyond vs Justice Lord Superman with McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys takes Batman fans to the future with a new special edition Beyond 2-Pack

The DC Multiverse awaits DC Comics fans as McFarlane Toys debuts a brand new 2-Pack set. We are returning to the Future of Gotham with Batman Beyond as Terry McGinnis is back. Not only does this teen Bat get a new winged green suit, but he also has a new villain to take on. Coming to life from an alternate world, Justice Lord Superman has arrived, and in his world, it is all about crime and punishment. Both figures are packed with detail from DC Comics, with Batman Beyond coming with some batarangs and an extra pair of hands. Superman, on the other hand gets an all new black and white suit with a cape as he sports some heat vision eyes and an extra pair of hands. The future of Gotham is in your hands for $39.99, and the set is expected to release in November 2023. Pre-orders are already live, and the 2-Pack can be found right here.

Batman Beyond vs. Justice Lord Superman (DC Multiverse)

"BATMAN BEYOND: Terry McGinnis was just an ordinary teenager, until his father was mysteriously killed. Suspecting foul play, Terry meets an older, bitter Bruce Wayne and learns a secret hidden for decades. When Bruce refuses to help, Terry steals and dons a high-tech, tricked out Batsuit in a quest to avenge his father's death as Batman."

"JUSTICE LORD SUPERMAN: The Justice Lords hail from an alternate universe where the Justice League decided to enforce law and order through any means necessary. Years ago, the Justice League defeated them, and Wonder Woman returned to their world with them to make sure they stayed in check. But something went wrong. Now, Wonder Woman is back in the world of Batman Beyond, and Superman and Bruce Wayne sense that she's hiding something. As Terry McGinnis takes a dangerous trip to the Justice Lords' world to find out Wonder Woman's secrets, and encounters a version of himself whose life took a very different path, the Justice Lords return to our Earth in search of Wonder Woman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BATMAN BEYOND includes two batarang and interchangeable hands.

Justice Lord Superman also includes interchangeable hands.

Includes environmental base with an art backdrop.

Included collectble art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

