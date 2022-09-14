Disney Debuts Limited 4,500 Piece Black Panther's Shuri Designer Doll

More and more Black Panther collectibles are on the way as we get closer to the in-theaters debut of Wakanda Forever. To celebrate such an occasion, Disney has revealed a brand new Marvel Designer Collection doll featuring the one and only Shuri. King T'Challa's younger sister helped him save Wakanda plenty of times, but now it is her turn to shine, and this doll does just that. This Marvel Designer Collection doll is limited to only 4,500 pieces and showcases Shuri in a unique and custom royal Wakandan dress. Our heroine is displayed in an elaborate gatefold box, similar to the Disney Princess Designer Dolls, and she will come with her own display stand. This figure is exploding with beauty, color, and an original design that any Black Panther or Shuri fan can fall in love with. The Shuri Marvel Designer Collection Black Panther: World of Wakanda Limited Edition Doll is priced at $129.99. She is available for purchase right now here through shopDisney.

"Shuri Marvel Designer Collection Doll – Black Panther: World of Wakanda – Limited Edition. Thoughtfully designed and crafted by Marvel artists to ensure every detail is realized with ingenuity and authenticity, the Marvel Designer Collection proudly presents this limited edition Shuri doll. King T'Challa's younger sister is featured in her glamorous outfit inspired by what she would wear to a royal Wakandan evening event. Beautifully detailed with exquisite decoration, including dramatic face make-up, Shuri comes with a display stand and is presented in an elaborate gatefold box, making it a must have for collectors."

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 4,500*

Certificate of Authenticity

Beautifully sculpted and highly detailed

Two-piece color blocked shantung crop top with shimmering purple skirt

Top features metallic gold band in center

Metallic blue belt with gold tone buckle

Billowing cobalt blue satin cape is emblazoned with the phrase "Wakanda Forever" framed with gold embroidery details

Attached sleeves with bare shoulders and gold tone cuffs

Gold tone die-cast metal coiled neckpiece with epaulets

Futuristic eye makeup, showcasing a graphic white double-winged eye. If you look closely, you can even see a reflection of purple vibranium glow in her eyes

Rooted braided hair, finely styled with highlights and gold tone hairclip

Her iconic wedged boots with golden lace detailing

Kimoyo bead bracelet

Doll stand

Fully poseable

Deluxe display packaging opens out with full-length picture window and dramatic skylight window

Part of the Marvel Designer Collection

*Please note: Not a toy. Intended for adult collectors.