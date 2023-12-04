Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: , , ,

It's Green Goblin Versus Spider-Man and Ghost-Spider with LEGO

Spidey and His Amazing Friends are back at LEGO as new adventures await our favorite webslinging heroes with new kid-friendly sets

LEGO is back with even more kid-friendly sets from the hit Disney+ series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Green Goblin is up to no good once again, and it is up to Spider-Man and Ghost-Spider to take him down. This set is designed for kids who love this series and comes with a Starter Brick and simple building steps to help them follow. The set includes Spidey with a buildable hover spinner that has a rotating propeller and a lift-up cockpit. While Spidey takes to the skies, Ghost-Spider tries to stop Goblin from the dock with a simple web net.

Fans of the Spidey and His Amazing Friends series will notice both webslingers are featuring their newest suits from the Disney+ show, which is a nice touch. Green Goblin, on the other hand, comes with his glider with some pumpkin projectiles, as well as the arrival of Spidey's robot friend Trace-E, who has been kidnapped. This fun starter set is the perfect way to build your kid's fandom of LEGO with a 4+ age requirement. The Ghost-Spider and Spidey vs. Green Goblin LEGO set is priced at $19.99 on March 1, 2024, and be sure to check out some of the other fun Ages 4+ Spidey sets, too. 

It's Spider-Man and Ghost-Spider vs. Green Goblin

"Treat kids to the LEGO® 4+ Spidey vs. Green Goblin (10793) Super Hero toy vehicle action set. This Marvel Spider-Man toy is specially designed to build confidence, improve problem-solving skills and inspire kids, boys and girls aged 4+ to enjoy endless imaginative play."

"This Disney+ Spidey and His Amazing Friends toy vehicle set includes: a Spidey minifigure and his hover spinner with rotating propeller and lift-up cockpit; a Green Goblin minifigure and his glider with pumpkin projectiles; and a Ghost-Spider minifigure with her large, golden web element. There's also Spidey's robot friend Trace-E, sea accessories and a cute crab. The set comes with a cockpit Starter Brick to help get building underway and intuitive instructions in the form of a colorful picture-story guide. Inside the box, each bag contains bricks for a quick-to-build model and character, so play gets started fast. 4+ toys are the perfect way for adults to share building fun with youngsters."

  • Disney+ Spidey and His Amazing Friends toy – Spidey vs. Green Goblin toy vehicle set designed to meet the passions and capabilities of young Super Heroes, Spider-Man fans, kids, boys and girls aged 4+
  • Movable toys for kids – The playset features Spidey's hover spinner with rotating propeller and lift-up cockpit and Green Goblin's glider toy
  • Spider-Man toys ­– Authentic elements from the TV show include Spidey's robot friend Trace-E, pumpkin projectiles, a golden web element, sea accessories and a crab
  • Spider-Man gift for kids – With its Starter Brick and simple building steps, you can give this toy vehicle set to any young builder or Super Hero fan
  • 4+ vehicle set – This portable playset has 84 pieces and Green Goblin's glider measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 3 in. (8 cm) long and 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide

