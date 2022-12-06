It's Morbin Time with LEGO's New Spider-Man Vs. Morbius Set

LEGO's spider sense is tingling as they debut their latest Marvel Super Heroes set featuring the world of Spider-Man. Coming in at only 220 pieces, Miles Morales is in a high speed pursuit of the Living Vampire Morbius. Build a brand new Spider-Mobile for Miles Morales featuring red and black design just like his costume. This updated ride features two stud shooters as well as booster options to stop any high-speed villains. It looks like Morbius is up to no good once again, and it is up to Spider-Man to stop him. Morbius features a fantastic LEGO mini-figure and will come accompanied by two bat minions. A variety of accessories are included from web effects to vials of science to enhance your webslinging adventures. The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Miles Morales Spider-Man vs. Morbius set is priced at $24.99. These two are expected to go toe to toe on January 2023 and while pre-orders are not live the set can be seen here.

The Living Vampire Takes On Miles Morales with LEGO

"Put Marvel adventures and a supercool car into the hands of kids aged 7 and up with the action-packed LEGO® Marvel Miles Morales vs. Morbius (76244). Marvel fans will love this high-speed set featuring Miles Morales and vampire villain Morbius minifigures, plus a host of authentic accessories and a super racer car."

"The car features 2 stud shooters at the front and a large booster element at the back for when extra power is required. There's also a large webelement for Miles Morales to 'sling' and a pair of bats to assist Morbius in his crooked plans. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualize their model as they build."

High-powered Spidey car – LEGO® Marvel Miles Morales vs. Morbius (76244) puts supercharged Super Hero fun into the hands of young Spider-Man fans

Authentic action – Includes 2 iconic minifigures, Miles Morales and Morbius, plus a souped-up car with 2 stud shooters and a booster element at the rear

Classic Marvel fun – Kids join Miles Morales in pursuit of villain Morbius in a high-speed adventure involving weapons and web slinging

Gift for Spider-Man fans – A fun-packed birthday, holiday or any-day treat for kids aged 7 and up

Portable playset – This versatile build-and-play toy measures over 2 in. (6 cm) high, 9 in. (23 cm) long and 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide, giving kids instant Super Hero action wherever they take it