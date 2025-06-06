Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, one piece

It's Pirate vs. Pirate with LEGO's One Piece Battle at Arlong Park

Get ready to set sail and become the number one pirate with LEGO as they debut the arrival of One Piece from the Netflix series

The 926-piece set features Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Arlong, and Chu as detailed LEGO minifigures.

Interactive features include a collapsible pagoda, stud-shooters, and accessories like wanted posters.

Perfect for One Piece fans, the set arrives August 2025 for $79.99 and is designed for ages 9 and up.

The Battle at Arlong Park is one of the most pivotal early arcs in One Piece, showcasing the strength of the Straw Hat Pirates. Taking place in Nami's hometown, the story reveals her heartbreaking past under the oppressive rule of the fish-man pirate Arlong. After years of being forced to work for him in silence, Nami finally breaks down and asks Luffy for help. The battle is brutal and symbolic, as Luffy demolishes the building representing Arlong's power and frees the village.

LEGO is now bringing this legendary rise of the Straw Pirates fame as they bring the adventures of One Piece to brick form. While it is based on the hot live-action Netflix series, this set is perfect for anime fans and will include LEGO minifigures for Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Arlong, and Chu. The pagoda tower stands 11" tall and can explode, adding to Luffy's might and rising to become the number one pirate. This new LEGO One Piece set comes in at 926 pieces, is priced at $79.99, and is set to arrive in August 2025.

LEGO One Piece – Battle at Arlong Park

"LEGO® ONE PIECE Battle at Arlong Park (75638) is an interactive toy for kids who love action and adventure. Re-creating the epic showdown between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Arlong Pirates, this high-quality LEGO ONE PIECE set makes a great anime gift for boys and girls aged 9 and up."

"The building set comes with minifigures of Luffy – who comes with arm-lengthening pieces – Nami, Usopp, Arlong and Chu. Kids can collapse the pagoda model during battle by tapping it firmly on top, and the shooting gallery has fun targets for kids to aim at with stud-shooters. Villainous Arlong can be placed on a throne inside the shark attack building. Chu can get a drink at the shack, and the forest contains an iconic ketchup bottle. This playset also contains stud-shooters and accessories, including 3 'Wanted' posters. Set contains 926 pieces."

