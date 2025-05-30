Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

It's Venom vs. Captain America with New Marvel Legends 2-Pack

Step into the Gamerverse with Hasbro as they debut new video game themed Marvel Legends including Cap vs. Venom

Article Summary Hasbro launches a Marvel Legends 2-pack featuring Venom and Captain America inspired by classic arcade games

Venom debuts with iconic blue video game look, green saliva, and a half Eddie Brock head sculpt

Captain America features a classic comic design, two heads, shield, and special effect accessories

Pre-orders start June 12, with video game-themed packaging and a Fall 2025 release for collectors

New Marvel Legends Gamerverse 2-Pack sets are on the way from Hasbro, inspired by classic Marvel arcade fighting games. A new set featuring Captain America and Venom is on the way and is surely a nostalgic punch straight out of the Marvel vs. Capcom arcade era. Captain America is back with another impressive release with a classic comic book design and an actual shield that is not shattered or modified this time. Venom, on the other hand, is an iconic debut that brings that legendary video game blue design to the Marvel Legends line, and yes, with green saliva.

Both figures come with a few accessories, with Cap getting two heads, swappable hands, and an attachable effect for his shield. Venom will get an extra pair of hands and a sweet half Eddie Brock head sculpt, showing the man underneath. Hasbro was sure to also add some video game-inspired details to the Marvel Legends packaging, which is a nice touch. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Gamerverse Captain America vs. Venom set are expected to arrive on June 12 at 1 PM EST. Fans will be able to pre-order one at most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2025 release date.

Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse – Captain America vs. Venom

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Pre-Order on June 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025). The patriotic Super Soldier Captain America faces off against Venom and his alien symbiote powers. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain America and Venom action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in classic Marvel video games."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 8 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and shield power FX piece. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each set sold separately, subject to availability)."

