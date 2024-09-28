Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: capcom, jada toys, street fighter

Jada Debuts Ultra Street Fighter II M. Bison Player 2 Variant Figure

Build up your roster with Jada Toys as they debut a new and exclusive Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers M. Bison figure

Article Summary Jada Toys debuts Player 2 variant M. Bison from Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers at BBTS.

This exclusive 6” figure captures M. Bison’s Player 2 look with game-inspired arcade packaging.

Includes swappable hands, heads, shoulder pads, a fabric cape, and a fighting effect for dynamic poses.

A limited edition, available for $24.99 at Big Bad Toy Store with an October 2024 release.

World domination awaits as Jada Toys is back and continues to fill up their roster for their popular 1/12 Street Fighter line. The hit Capcom fighting game has been faithfully brought to life and at an impressive priced with a wide variety of figures already out. Jada has started to debut a new variant for this line, capturing the iconic decos of playing as Player 2. One of which will be released as an exclusive Big Bad Toy Store release to help celebrate their 25th anniversary. Coming to life from Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, M. Bison is back as he is ready to strike fear into the competition as he seeks world domination. Coming in a Street Fighter arcade-themed packaging, M. Bison will stand 6" tall and will feature 20 points of articulation. He will come with a sweet fabric cape as well as a pair of swappable hands, extra heads, interchangeable shoulder pads, and a fighting effect. Sign in as Player 2 with this exclusive that can only be found on Big Bad Toy Store for $24.99 with an October 2024 release.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers M. Bison (Player 2 Ver.)

"Get ready for the ultimate showdown in a world where street fighting is the main event. Revisit the world of your favorite characters from the Street Fighter II video game, now as 1:12 scale action figures by Jada Toys. The big boss is here, and he only has one thing on his mind…world domination. M. Bison comes equipped with alternate hands, head, and a purple fire accessory. This 6" figure comes in arcade style packaging with features inspired from the game. Are you ready to join forces with evil?"

Product Features

6 inches (15.24cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers video game

Over 20 points of articulation

Detailed figure

Window-box packaging

BBTS 25th Anniversary exclusive

