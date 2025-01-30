Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, minecraft

New LEGO Minecraft Movie Sets are Coming to Life Along with Steve

A new set of LEGO creations are on the way as the Minecraft Movie is getting some very unique sets like Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring

Article Summary LEGO unveils new Minecraft sets inspired by the upcoming live-action movie.

Jack Black stars as Steve, bringing humor to the Minecraft live-action film.

The Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring set includes 491 pieces for exciting battles.

Available March 2025, the set features iconic weapons, heroes, and creatures.

LEGO is diving into the world of Minecraft yet again, but this time, it is for the upcoming live-action film. As many fans know, Jack Black has been cast as Steve, which will surely perfect blend of humor, energy, and chaos. Known for his charismatic voice acting and comedic timing, Black will easily give Steve a fresh take on the traditionally silent Minecraft protagonist. Steve is now coming to LEGO with a brand new set inspired by the upcoming live-action figure with the Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring.

Steve, Garrett, and Henry have found themselves in a new wild adventure and will have to take down a baby zombie and brick built great hog! The set will come in at 491 pieces and will feature our heroes in a functional fighting ring, allowing Minecraft fans to recreate some deadly battles. Iconic weapons and potions are included along with your very own Jack Black LEGO miniature, and if you desire one, the set gets a $49.99 price tag. Pre-orders are not live for the Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring set, but it is set to arrive in March 2025.

Minecraft Movie – Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring

"The Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring (21272) set is a high-quality building toy for kids. It makes a great Minecraft® gaming gift for boys and girls and fans of the Minecraft movie aged 10 and up. The LEGO® Minecraft building set features toy figures from the movie – Steve, Garrett, Henry, a baby zombie, a chicken jockey and a posable great hog – plus weapons and potions that kids can use as they recreate battle scenes and explore adventures of their own."

"The set features a functional fighting ring with score-keepers and handles kids can attach to the fighters. There's also a mansion facade with a removable chest and weapons rack. For digital fun, the LEGO Builder app lets kids zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress."

