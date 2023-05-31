Jada Toys Debuts Their Cheesiest Figure with Cheetos Chester Cheetah Your collection is about to get a cheesy new addition as the mascot of Cheetos is coming to life with Jada Toys latest release

Jada Toys has been slowly starting to rise in the action figure world with some incredible releases. Their new 6" figure based on the hit video game Street Fighter are getting quite popular and feature arcade packaging (seen here). However, things are getting a little more comical this time as a new and popular food mascot has arrived. Chester Cheetah from Cheetos has come to life and is ready for action. It's not the first time Jada Toys has brought iconic mascots to life as they have debuted Count Chocula and Franken Berry from the popular General Mills Halloween cereal.

Chester is ready to spread the word about his favorite crunchy snack with a brand new release that is packed with flavor. He comes with two head sculpts, a pair of hands with Cheeto dust on them, a giant Cheeto as a weapon or delicious snack, and even his own miniature bag of Cheetos. Jada Toys really loaded this cheesy figure out, and the action figures of popular food mascots might be a new line that we need. Chester is priced at $24.99 with a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live right here for $24.99.

Jada Toys Embraces the Way of the Cheese and Cheetos

"From your favorite crunchy snack line Cheetos, comes Chester Cheetah – the icon himself! This 6" articulated action figure comes equipped with stylish kicks and sleek shades, a realistic-sized Cheeto, a bag of Cheetos, fingers covered in Cheetle (Cheeto dust – from all the obvious munching)! This authentic and officially licensed figure comes in unique themed packaging. Remember, It's not easy being cheesy."

Product Features

6 inches (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the hit mascot

Officially licensed

Fully articulated

Unique collectors packaging

Box Contents

Chester Cheetah figure

Alternate head sculpt

Alternate pair of hands

Cheetos bag

Cheeto

