Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, scooby doo

Jada Toys Kicks off New Scooby-Doo 1/12 Line with Shaggy Rogers

Jada Toys takes on the world of Scooby-Doo as they unveil a new set of 1/12 scale action figures with the gang and monsters

Article Summary Jada Toys unveils new 1/12 scale Scooby-Doo figures, kicking off with Shaggy Rogers.

Shaggy Rogers, debuting in 1969, is back with impressive articulation and accessories.

Scooby-Doo fans can pre-order Shaggy's 6” figure now, releasing in July 2025 for $29.99.

Figures include swappable hands, heads, and classic Scooby Snacks for dynamic posing.

Jada Toys has been bringing some heat with their action figure collections lately, with impressive releases like Chester Cheeto and their Street Fighter line leading the way. Well, things are about to get scary and animated as they have unveiled their newest action figure line with Scooby-Doo! That is right; Mystery Inc. is back with some brand new 6" figures of the gang and monsters from some of their infamous cases. Shaggy is kicking off this line first, and he is ready to outrun some monster and, of course, grab a Scooby Snack.

Shaggy Rogers made his debut in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, all the way back in 1969, and he was Scooby-Doo's always-hungry best friend. Voiced by Casey Kasem for decades, Shaggy is known for his cowardly yet lovable personality, always fearful to face the ghosts but somehow ends up trapping them. These figures look incredible by Jada Toys, as if they are leaping right off the TV screen, which is pretty great. Surprisingly, Scooby-Doo is not part of this first wave of figures, but Shaggy comes with swappable hands, a second head, and a box of Scooby Snacks. These new figures are priced at $29.99, and pre-orders are already live with a July 2025 release.

Scooby-Doo Shaggy 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Get ready to bring the mystery-solving, sandwich-loving icon to your collection with the Scooby-Doo Shaggy 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys! This highly detailed collectible captures the laid-back yet lovable Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, the ever-hungry best friend of Scooby-Doo and a key member of Mystery Inc. Whether he's running from ghosts, solving mysteries (mostly by accident), or chowing down on a massive sandwich, Shaggy is always ready for adventure—if he's not too scared!"

"With impressive articulation, you can pose him in all sorts of expressive stances—whether he's mid-sprint from a "creepy, kooky phantom" or holding a box of Scooby Snacks. This set comes packed with mystery-solving accessories, including interchangeable heads and hands for different expressions of terror and delight and a classic Scooby Snack box."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!