Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Dino Fury Blue Ranger Lightning Figure It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro is celebrating 30 Years of Power Rangers with some new collectibles like the debut of Dino Fury Blue

New Power Rangers figures are on the way, and Hasbro continues to slowly move away from the Mighty Morphin' team. Hasbro has just revealed that the Dino Fury Blue Ranger is joining your Lightning Collection next. Ollie Akana is back and ready to join the fight and help complete your Dino Fury team. Ollie will come with both unmasked and masked head sculpts as well as swappable hands, and his sword with power effect. The detail on this figure is nicely done capturing the split Power Rangers Dino Fury suit design perfectly. So far, Power Rangers Dino Fury has the Red Ranger, Green Ranger, and now the Blue Ranger for their collection, so hopefully, more will be arriving in future releases. The Power Rangers Lighting Collection Dino Fury Blue Ranger is priced at $24.99 and set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here as well as the rest of the Dino Fury Rangers.

Power Rangers Dino Fury Blue Ranger Ready for Action

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro!"

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE DINO FURY BLUE RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the Dino Fury season

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Dino Fury Blue Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES POWER RANGERS DINO FURY: The most logical of the Rangers, Ollie Akana, the Blue Ranger, is never afraid of sharing his opinions, or fighting off evil monsters to defend the Earth

PART OF THE LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability