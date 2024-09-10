Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: capcom, jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Unveils New Ultra Street Fighter II Cammy Figure

Build up your roster with Jada Toys as they are back with a new character from the hit fighting game Street Fighter II with Cammy

Jada Toys has been pretty quiet with their very popular 6" collection that brings the world of Street Fighter to life. They have shown plenty of new fighters on the way during SDCC, and now more have entered the fight. Cammy White was introduced in Super Street Fighter II back in 1993 and is known for her signature green military outfit and blond pigtails. Cammy is a British special forces operative who has close-range combat skills that are centered around powerful kicks. She was once one of M. Bison's brainwashed assassins but would break free from his control too soon, fight for good, and redeem herself for her past.

Cammy is now the newest fighter to arrive from Jada Toys and is nicely sculpted right from her appeared in Street Fighter II. This skilled fight will come with a pair of swappable hands, a secondary head sculpt, and an effect for her kicking attack. Just like the rest of the fighters in these lines, he will be put in an arcade machine-themed box with a window. Street Fighter collectors will be able to add Cammy to their roster in October 2024 for $34.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II – Cammy

"Get ready for the ultimate showdown in a world where street fighting is the main event. Dive into the world of nostalgia and action from the Ultra Street Fighter II video game, with this 1:12 scale Cammy action figure! Cammy is ready to kick her way into action. She stands about 5 3/4-inches tall and comes equipped with set of extra hands, 1x kick effect part, and 1x alternate head. She is displayed in arcade style packaging with features inspired from the game. Ages 13 and up."

